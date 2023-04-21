SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co trimmed its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Bank of Hutchinson purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 3,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Nelson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 7,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, PPSC Investment Service Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,101,000. 37.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of GLD stock traded down $2.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $183.84. 7,891,608 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,672,785. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $150.57 and a 1-year high of $190.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $178.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.27.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.