Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $36.61

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$36.61 and traded as low as C$34.10. Spin Master shares last traded at C$34.18, with a volume of 48,113 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$51.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Cormark lowered their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$59.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Spin Master presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$51.70.

Spin Master Stock Up 2.3 %

The company has a market cap of C$1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$36.54 and its 200-day moving average price is C$36.31.

Spin Master Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Spin Master’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.36%.

In other news, Senior Officer Chris Beardall sold 36,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.17, for a total value of C$1,325,304.97. Insiders sold 36,661 shares of company stock valued at $1,326,043 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Spin Master Company Profile

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; preschool, dolls, and interactive; wheels and action; and outdoor.

