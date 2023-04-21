Spire Wealth Management Buys 10,644 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 58.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,644 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $2,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ESGU. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 837.5% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000.

Shares of ESGU traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.54. The stock had a trading volume of 28,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,952,280. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $77.28 and a 1 year high of $97.56. The firm has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.93 and its 200 day moving average is $88.97.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

