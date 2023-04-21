Spire Wealth Management Cuts Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Spire Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,467 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $3,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 106.3% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 79,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $119,630,000 after purchasing an additional 41,020 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter worth approximately $243,000. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 12.5% in the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter worth approximately $877,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,795.00, for a total transaction of $1,818,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,584,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,795.00, for a total transaction of $1,818,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,584,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 2,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,633.11, for a total transaction of $3,581,410.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,128,219.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,440 shares of company stock valued at $18,870,221. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CMG traded down $7.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,790.77. The stock had a trading volume of 48,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,977. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,625.49 and a 200-day moving average of $1,550.06. The company has a market capitalization of $49.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.32. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,196.28 and a 12-month high of $1,816.70.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $8.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.88 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 41.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,664.00 to $1,743.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Argus upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,713.00 to $1,657.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,850.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,888.76.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

