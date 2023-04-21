Spire Wealth Management Grows Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth about $112,686,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 43.4% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,860,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,456,000 after buying an additional 563,103 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,496,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,341,000 after buying an additional 208,531 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,129,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,977,000 after buying an additional 151,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 312.2% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,692,000 after buying an additional 120,180 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of SDY stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $124.13. 34,250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 492,480. The stock has a market cap of $25.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $124.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.68. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $110.55 and a 52-week high of $132.74.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

