Spire Wealth Management Has $1.60 Million Position in ProShares Short High Yield (NYSEARCA:SJB)

Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Short High Yield (NYSEARCA:SJB – Get Rating) by 16,776.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,880 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management owned 0.49% of ProShares Short High Yield worth $1,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Short High Yield by 160.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 561,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,102,000 after purchasing an additional 346,212 shares in the last quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Short High Yield by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC now owns 464,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,302,000 after purchasing an additional 7,530 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short High Yield during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,969,000. Vista Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Short High Yield by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Finance LLC now owns 356,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,127,000 after purchasing an additional 142,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short High Yield during the 4th quarter worth about $6,242,000.

Get ProShares Short High Yield alerts:

ProShares Short High Yield Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SJB remained flat at $18.55 during trading hours on Friday. 54,171 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 696,830. ProShares Short High Yield has a twelve month low of $18.06 and a twelve month high of $20.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.87.

About ProShares Short High Yield

The Proshares Short High Yield (SJB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield index. The fund provides inverse exposure, reset daily, to a modified market-value-weighted index comprising US-dollar-denominated corporate high-yield bonds with maturities between 3 and 15 years.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short High Yield (NYSEARCA:SJB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short High Yield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short High Yield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.