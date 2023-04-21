Spire Wealth Management Has $2.75 Million Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Spire Wealth Management raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWR. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 51.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, First Command Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 136.1% during the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWR traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $69.58. The company had a trading volume of 158,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,206. The firm has a market cap of $27.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.73 and a fifty-two week high of $76.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.08.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

