Spire Wealth Management Has $3.61 Million Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Spire Wealth Management cut its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 35.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 801 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $3,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in AutoZone by 1.0% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 17.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 33 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 4.2% during the third quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AZO traded down $2.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,699.00. 12,661 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,666. The stock has a market cap of $49.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.68. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,703.32 and a 12-month high of $2,722.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,502.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,445.21.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $24.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $21.33 by $3.31. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 64.72% and a net margin of 14.32%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $22.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 127.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AutoZone news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 1,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,511.63, for a total value of $3,955,817.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 246 shares in the company, valued at $617,860.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other AutoZone news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 1,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,511.63, for a total value of $3,955,817.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 246 shares in the company, valued at $617,860.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 29,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,427.27, for a total value of $71,631,164.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,825 shares in the company, valued at $35,984,277.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,960 shares of company stock valued at $90,128,092. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AZO shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2,663.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on AutoZone from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on AutoZone from $2,563.00 to $2,899.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,664.53.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

