Spire Wealth Management Reduces Stock Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Spire Wealth Management reduced its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,623 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1,146.7% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the second quarter worth $48,000. 63.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Omega Healthcare Investors Price Performance

NYSE:OHI traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.66. 175,605 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,212,611. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $33.71. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.83.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 149.72%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OHI. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.20.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.