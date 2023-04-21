Spire Wealth Management Sells 2,240 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Spire Wealth Management cut its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,240 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 31,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 77,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,760,000 after acquiring an additional 4,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,414,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

VIG traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $156.38. 133,017 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,236,523. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $132.64 and a 12-month high of $161.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $152.89 and a 200 day moving average of $151.64.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

