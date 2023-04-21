Spire Wealth Management Sells 287 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Spire Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 286.7% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total transaction of $1,524,905.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,646.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total value of $5,981,258.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,470,347.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total transaction of $1,524,905.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,038 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,646.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,953 shares of company stock valued at $9,514,484 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

CAT stock traded down $3.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $219.00. The stock had a trading volume of 471,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,259,914. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $160.60 and a one year high of $266.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $230.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.20. The company has a market capitalization of $113.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.10.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. The company had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.94%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CAT. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $217.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.59.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

