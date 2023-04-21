Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) Receives $15.45 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.45.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SRAD shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Sportradar Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Sportradar Group from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. TheStreet raised Sportradar Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Sportradar Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

Get Sportradar Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group during the first quarter worth about $5,492,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Sportradar Group by 42.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,785,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,354,000 after acquiring an additional 830,887 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Sportradar Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Sportradar Group by 46.0% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,303,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Sportradar Group by 32.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 171,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 42,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.07% of the company’s stock.

Sportradar Group Price Performance

Shares of SRAD opened at $11.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 230.05 and a beta of 1.93. Sportradar Group has a twelve month low of $7.10 and a twelve month high of $14.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.66 and a 200-day moving average of $10.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.14). Sportradar Group had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $210.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.26 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sportradar Group will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sportradar Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sportradar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportradar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.