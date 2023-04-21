Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target Raised to $160.00 at KeyCorp

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Spotify Technology’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.81) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SPOT. Guggenheim upgraded Spotify Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Spotify Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Spotify Technology from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Spotify Technology from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Spotify Technology from $142.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Spotify Technology presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $135.67.

Shares of SPOT stock opened at $133.33 on Tuesday. Spotify Technology has a 12-month low of $69.29 and a 12-month high of $136.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $127.30 and a 200-day moving average of $100.68.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a negative return on equity of 17.78%. Equities analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPOT. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 142.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,046,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,049,000 after acquiring an additional 241,026 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,735,000 after acquiring an additional 77,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. It operates through the Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices.

