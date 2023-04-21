Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Stake Reduced by Privium Fund Management B.V.

Privium Fund Management B.V. lowered its position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Spotify Technology makes up approximately 7.7% of Privium Fund Management B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Privium Fund Management B.V. owned 0.13% of Spotify Technology worth $20,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 239,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,703,000 after purchasing an additional 63,127 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $732,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $351,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Spotify Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Spotify Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Spotify Technology stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $132.80. 228,981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,817,219. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.68. Spotify Technology S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $69.29 and a fifty-two week high of $136.73. The stock has a market cap of $25.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.15 and a beta of 1.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a negative return on equity of 17.78%. As a group, analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on SPOT shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on Spotify Technology from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday. Redburn Partners raised Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Spotify Technology from $142.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Spotify Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.75.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. It operates through the Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices.

