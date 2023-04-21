Spreng Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Spreng Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 716,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,717,000 after acquiring an additional 28,786 shares in the last quarter. Epacria Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $894,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 3,831 shares in the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Bank of America by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 64,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 14,024 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,959,648.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,711,564.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Price Performance

BAC stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.75. 15,626,833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,347,289. The company has a market cap of $238.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.86 and its 200 day moving average is $33.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $26.32 and a 12-month high of $38.85.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 21.85%. The company had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Bank of America from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Bank of America from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Bank of America from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.83.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

