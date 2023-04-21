Spreng Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,500 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Spreng Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of CSX in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSX in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX stock traded up $0.99 on Friday, hitting $31.80. 9,031,437 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,823,268. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.42. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $36.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.68%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSX. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.85.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

