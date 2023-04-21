Spreng Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,850 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Spreng Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,850 shares during the period. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 940.0% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 81.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FirstEnergy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.89.

FirstEnergy Price Performance

FirstEnergy stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.72. 372,474 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,758,385. FirstEnergy Corp. has a one year low of $35.32 and a one year high of $47.50. The stock has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.92.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 219.72%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate or Other.

Further Reading

