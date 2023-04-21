Spreng Capital Management Inc. Sells 511 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Spreng Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,047 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 511 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up approximately 1.3% of Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 50,653 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $10,083,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 29,591 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,765,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,090 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $15,963,000 after purchasing an additional 22,861 shares during the period. Boit C F David bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at about $774,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at about $246,000. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE UNP traded down $1.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $200.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 714,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,406,993. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $122.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.58. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.69 and a fifty-two week high of $242.65.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on UNP. TD Securities dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $221.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Raymond James cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $176.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.37.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

