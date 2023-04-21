Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Purchased by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,731 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $9,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 590 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,649 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,394 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Trading Up 0.0 %

SBUX traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $107.08. 840,179 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,788,929. The firm has a market cap of $123.07 billion, a PE ratio of 37.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.95. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $110.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.96.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBUX has been the topic of several recent research reports. OTR Global upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.