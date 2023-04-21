State Street (NYSE:STT) Price Target Cut to $83.00

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on STT. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of State Street from $102.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of State Street in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of State Street from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of State Street in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $83.96.

State Street Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $74.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.56. State Street has a 1-year low of $58.62 and a 1-year high of $94.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.52.

State Street Dividend Announcement

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. State Street had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 11.96%. Equities analysts anticipate that State Street will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. State Street’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other State Street news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total value of $1,299,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,491 shares in the company, valued at $6,279,895.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP John Plansky sold 11,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total value of $1,029,912.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,915,200.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total transaction of $1,299,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,279,895.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,893 shares of company stock worth $2,923,987 over the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of State Street

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter worth approximately $184,482,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of State Street by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,031,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $467,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,237 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of State Street by 7.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,758,945 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,152,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,681 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in State Street by 159.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,750,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $152,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV raised its position in State Street by 3,005.6% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 702,389 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,484,000 after acquiring an additional 679,772 shares in the last quarter. 88.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

