Stellus Capital Investment Co. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:SCM)

Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.133 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th.
Stellus Capital Investment has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Stellus Capital Investment has a payout ratio of 95.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Stellus Capital Investment to earn $1.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.8%.
Stellus Capital Investment Trading Up 2.2 %
SCM traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.03. 20,544 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,511. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.29 million, a PE ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.51 and its 200 day moving average is $13.81. Stellus Capital Investment has a 12 month low of $11.02 and a 12 month high of $16.08.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Stellus Capital Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Stellus Capital Investment Corp., a traded business development company invests in companies located in the United States. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace/defense, business services, consumer products, distribution, education, energy/industrial services, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, media & entertainment, restaurant/retail, software/technology, and telecommunications.
