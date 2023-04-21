Steppe Gold (TSE:STGO) Trading Down 1.8%

Steppe Gold Ltd. (TSE:STGO – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.06 and last traded at C$1.07. 32,918 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 61,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.09.

Steppe Gold Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.78, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of C$77.62 million, a P/E ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.07 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.09.

Steppe Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Steppe Gold Ltd. acquires, explores for, develops, and operates precious metals in Mongolia. Its principal projects are the Altan Tsagaan Ovoo gold and silver project comprising one mining license covering an area of approximately 5,492.63 hectares located in the territory of Tsagaan Ovoo soum, Dornod province of Eastern Mongolia; and the Uudam Khundii property that covers an area of 14,397 hectares located in Ulaanbaatar, Bayankhongor Province.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Steppe Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steppe Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.