Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Price Target to $240.00

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $241.00 to $240.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $222.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $232.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $259.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $228.64.

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $235.66 on Monday. Illinois Tool Works has a 1-year low of $173.52 and a 1-year high of $253.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $234.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.21.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.26). Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 87.15% and a net margin of 19.04%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.58%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $58,039,716.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,592,274.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total value of $14,809,337.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,868,130.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $58,039,716.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,592,274.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Briar Hall Management LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 2.0% during the third quarter. Briar Hall Management LLC now owns 26,352,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,760,529,000 after purchasing an additional 520,540 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,609,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,626,363,000 after purchasing an additional 215,823 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 106,553.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,185,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,582,902,000 after purchasing an additional 7,178,474 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,005,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,531,936,000 after acquiring an additional 545,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,004,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,100,917,000 after acquiring an additional 85,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

