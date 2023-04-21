Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Price Target to $140.00

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.42% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NSIT. Sidoti reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $127.00 target price on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.75.

Insight Enterprises Stock Up 0.7 %

NSIT stock opened at $127.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.67. Insight Enterprises has a 1-year low of $81.11 and a 1-year high of $144.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.57.

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The software maker reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises will post 10 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $129.95 per share, with a total value of $51,980.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,511,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,219,524.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 60,663 shares of company stock valued at $7,759,175 in the last ninety days. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSIT. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $760,651,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 40.2% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 366 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 426 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter.

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

