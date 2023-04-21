Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target to $216.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $222.00 to $216.00 in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.60% from the stock’s previous close.

UNP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $241.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $176.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Raymond James dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.37.

UNP stock traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $200.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 714,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,406,993. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $198.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.58. Union Pacific has a 12 month low of $183.69 and a 12 month high of $242.65. The company has a market capitalization of $122.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,349,188 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $10,588,308,000 after acquiring an additional 511,696 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 90,390.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,697,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,836,353,000 after buying an additional 13,682,419 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,940,938 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,261,886,000 after acquiring an additional 78,511 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Union Pacific by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,983,932 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,860,303,000 after purchasing an additional 883,963 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,276,498,000. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

