Stifel Nicolaus Increases Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Price Target to $109.00

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $108.00 to $109.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

BMI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Badger Meter currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $101.33.

Badger Meter Trading Up 10.7 %

NYSE BMI opened at $133.34 on Monday. Badger Meter has a 12 month low of $73.20 and a 12 month high of $138.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.74 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.66.

Badger Meter Announces Dividend

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.11. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $159.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Badger Meter will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.65%.

Insider Activity at Badger Meter

In other Badger Meter news, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 1,620 shares of Badger Meter stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.88, for a total transaction of $195,825.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,443.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Fred J. Begale sold 385 shares of Badger Meter stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total transaction of $46,096.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,863 shares in the company, valued at $342,786.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 1,620 shares of Badger Meter stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.88, for a total value of $195,825.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,443.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Badger Meter

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 283 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 576.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Badger Meter by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 729 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serve water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products include water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

See Also

