Stifel Nicolaus Raises CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target to $37.00

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 16.43% from the stock’s previous close.

CSX has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens upped their price objective on CSX from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna lifted their target price on CSX from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CSX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.85.

CSX Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSX traded up $0.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.78. 8,874,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,823,268. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.22. CSX has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $36.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSX

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. CSX had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 28.05%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CSX will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX by 101,926.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,323,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $722,554,000 after buying an additional 23,300,381 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at $621,349,000. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth $241,749,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of CSX by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,768,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,324,955,000 after purchasing an additional 6,044,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in CSX by 395.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,208,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $195,059,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Featured Stories

