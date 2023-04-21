StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

AHPI opened at $0.00 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $16,441.00, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -2.39. Allied Healthcare Products has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $3.46.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Allied Healthcare Products stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.39% of Allied Healthcare Products at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 4.15% of the company’s stock.

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc engages in manufacturing respiratory products used in the health care industry in hospitals and alternate site settings, including sub-acute care facilities, home health care and emergency medical care. Its product line includes respiratory care products, medical gas equipment, and emergency medical products.

