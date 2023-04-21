StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ARCA biopharma Price Performance

Shares of ABIO stock opened at $1.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.08 and its 200-day moving average is $2.15. ARCA biopharma has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $2.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARCA biopharma

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABIO. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in ARCA biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in ARCA biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new position in ARCA biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in ARCA biopharma by 419.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 47,946 shares during the period. 15.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ARCA biopharma

ARCA biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The firm focuses on the cardiovascular pathophysiology, molecular genetics, and clinical development. Its product candidate, Gencaro is a pharmacologic beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is developed for the treatment of chronic heart failure and other indications.

