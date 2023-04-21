StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Atento (NYSE:ATTO)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atento (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Atento Stock Down 2.1 %

ATTO stock opened at $1.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.77. Atento has a twelve month low of $1.69 and a twelve month high of $26.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Atento stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.21% of Atento worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 48.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atento

Atento SA is engaged in the provision of customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions. The firm offers front-end and back-end services ranging from sales, applications processing, customer care, and credit management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), America, and Brazil.

