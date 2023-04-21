StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

CASI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.37. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.45 and a fifty-two week high of $6.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CASI Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 31,971 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 57,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 23,758 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.62% of the company’s stock.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and pharmaceutical products. The company was founded on January 10, 2023 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

