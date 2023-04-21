StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Globus Maritime Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ GLBS opened at $1.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The company has a market cap of $21.51 million, a P/E ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.14. Globus Maritime has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $2.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.19.

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The shipping company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.31 million for the quarter. Globus Maritime had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 39.32%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globus Maritime

About Globus Maritime

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Globus Maritime during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Globus Maritime by 733.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,499 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 207,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Globus Maritime in the second quarter valued at approximately $629,000. 8.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globus Maritime Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of marine transportation services. It owns, operates, and manages dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina and other dry bulk cargoes internationally. The company was founded by Athanasios Georgios Feidakis and Georgios Karageorgiou on July 26, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

