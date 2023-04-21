StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.
Globus Maritime Stock Down 2.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ GLBS opened at $1.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The company has a market cap of $21.51 million, a P/E ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.14. Globus Maritime has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $2.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.19.
Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The shipping company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.31 million for the quarter. Globus Maritime had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 39.32%.
About Globus Maritime
Globus Maritime Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of marine transportation services. It owns, operates, and manages dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina and other dry bulk cargoes internationally. The company was founded by Athanasios Georgios Feidakis and Georgios Karageorgiou on July 26, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.
