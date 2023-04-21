StockNews.com Lowers AES (NYSE:AES) to Sell

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday.

AES has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on AES from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of AES in a report on Monday, March 6th. Wolfe Research lowered AES from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet lowered AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.90.

AES Stock Performance

NYSE AES traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $24.00. The stock had a trading volume of 4,427,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,512,439. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.18. AES has a 12-month low of $18.62 and a 12-month high of $29.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.09. The stock has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Trading of AES

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 37.94% and a negative net margin of 3.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AES will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AES during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in AES during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in AES during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in AES during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in AES during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU. The U.S.

