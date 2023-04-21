StockNews.com Lowers AES (NYSE:AES) to Sell

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday.
AES has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on AES from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of AES in a report on Monday, March 6th. Wolfe Research lowered AES from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet lowered AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.90.
AES Stock Performance
NYSE AES traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $24.00. The stock had a trading volume of 4,427,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,512,439. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.18. AES has a 12-month low of $18.62 and a 12-month high of $29.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.09. The stock has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.94.
Institutional Trading of AES
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AES during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in AES during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in AES during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in AES during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in AES during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
AES Company Profile
The AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU. The U.S.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AES (AES)
- 2 Industrial Strength Dividend Stocks Melting Up
- Proctor & Gamble Is Going To Set A New High
- AutoNation’s Plans are Keeping Analysts Around
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
- No, It Isn’t Time To Sell IBM Stock
Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.