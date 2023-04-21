StockNews.com Upgrades Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) to Sell

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James started coverage on Live Oak Bancshares in a report on Monday, February 27th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.20.

Live Oak Bancshares Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of LOB stock opened at $23.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.46. Live Oak Bancshares has a 52-week low of $17.31 and a 52-week high of $51.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.95.

Live Oak Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Live Oak Bancshares ( NASDAQ:LOB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.36). Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The company had revenue of $104.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.56 million. Analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.06%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Live Oak Bancshares

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LOB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 49.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 63.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile



Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.



