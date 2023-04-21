StockNews.com Upgrades Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) to Buy

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plains All American Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.37.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Plains All American Pipeline Price Performance

NYSE:PAA traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.18. 2,625,870 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,192,330. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.24. The company has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.70. Plains All American Pipeline has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $13.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 9.81%. Plains All American Pipeline’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 109,124.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,409,609 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $545,777,000 after purchasing an additional 46,367,119 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 21,865,980 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $230,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,107 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,415,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $187,388,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880,244 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,389,097 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $157,456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,068,722 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $71,458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,262,241 shares in the last quarter. 42.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services for crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It operates through the Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) segments. The Crude Oil segment refers to the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering assets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.