StockNews.com Upgrades The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) to “Buy”

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

ENSG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on The Ensign Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on The Ensign Group from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Ensign Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.60.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

The Ensign Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ENSG traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.02. 185,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,176. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The Ensign Group has a 52-week low of $70.29 and a 52-week high of $100.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.61 and its 200-day moving average is $92.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $809.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.31 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 7.43%. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Analysts expect that The Ensign Group will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Ensign Group news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 35,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total value of $3,532,871.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 221,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,203,931.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other The Ensign Group news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 34,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.02, for a total value of $3,206,399.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 221,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,639,649.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 35,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total value of $3,532,871.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 221,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,203,931.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,911 shares of company stock valued at $6,752,290 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Ensign Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

About The Ensign Group

(Get Rating)

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in providing skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative care services. It operates through the Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The Skilled Services segments includes the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services. The Standard Bearer segment refers to the leasing to skilled nursing and senior living operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.