Stratis Reaches Market Cap of $84.01 Million (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 21st. Over the last seven days, Stratis has traded down 7.7% against the dollar. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for $0.57 or 0.00002073 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Stratis has a market cap of $84.01 million and $5.38 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,860.25 or 0.06808614 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001414 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00062577 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00020183 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00039576 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00020138 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000249 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00007044 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000691 BTC.

About Stratis

Stratis (STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 148,340,493 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is a cryptocurrency that is used to create custom blockchains for businesses. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchains that can be tailored to the specific needs of companies. Stratis can also help businesses deploy the best blockchain for their needs. On November 12, 2020, Stratis launched a new blockchain called STRAX, which allows for more agile development and deployment of decentralized finance (DeFi) based smart contracts. The new blockchain also includes several enhancements to the platform, including block reward increase, reduced block time, and increased capacity for data storage. The distribution of STRAX was performed automatically for those who participated in the initial token swap period, while later requests will require additional manual verification.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

