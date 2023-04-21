Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 38.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Stryker by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $180,182,000 after purchasing an additional 9,026 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,444,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Stryker by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Stryker news, insider James Andrew Pierce sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.88, for a total value of $111,152.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,970,326.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider James Andrew Pierce sold 400 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.88, for a total value of $111,152.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,970,326.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total value of $1,437,190.93. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,537 shares in the company, valued at $3,563,885.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 347,303 shares of company stock valued at $95,218,362 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Performance

NYSE:SYK opened at $302.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $275.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.53 billion, a PE ratio of 48.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $188.84 and a twelve month high of $302.23.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $287.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $283.00 to $314.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.70.

Stryker Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

Further Reading

