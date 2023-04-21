Substratum Price Hits $0.0004 on Exchanges (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 18.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $165,681.60 and approximately $43.81 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Substratum has traded up 18.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Substratum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00008231 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00029171 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00020101 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00019036 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001259 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000068 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,873.31 or 1.00047947 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Substratum Profile

Substratum is a token. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00043469 USD and is down -1.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $55.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

