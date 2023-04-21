Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 10,429 Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHP. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 13.4% during the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 7,788,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,419,000 after buying an additional 922,070 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 11.2% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,140,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,277,000 after buying an additional 416,758 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 372.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,538,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,473,000 after buying an additional 2,000,358 shares in the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 2,169,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,351,000 after buying an additional 112,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,644,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,366,000 after buying an additional 104,075 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

SCHP stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.33. The stock had a trading volume of 682,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,637,635. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.58. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $51.47 and a 1-year high of $59.78.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

