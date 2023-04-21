Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMVGet Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises about 0.6% of Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000.

USMV traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.59. 3,268,309 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.77. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The stock has a market cap of $30.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.76.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

