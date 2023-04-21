Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,403 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $204,000. Ergoteles LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 17.8% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in AbbVie by 80.4% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,242,000 after purchasing an additional 33,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

NYSE ABBV traded up $0.66 on Friday, reaching $162.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,794,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,925,548. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $155.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.06. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.09 and a 1-year high of $168.11. The company has a market cap of $286.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.58.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.52% and a net margin of 20.39%. The firm had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 89.56%.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 7,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total transaction of $1,212,363.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,711,801.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 7,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total transaction of $1,212,363.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,711,801.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $3,738,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 233,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,871,592.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 185,767 shares of company stock valued at $28,443,783. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABBV. SVB Securities upgraded AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Guggenheim began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink upgraded AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Argus lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.94.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

