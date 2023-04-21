Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Has $350,000 Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Get Rating) by 83.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,703 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,325 shares during the quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDEC. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,752,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter worth $25,350,000. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 177.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 1,020,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,507,000 after purchasing an additional 652,680 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter worth $13,511,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter worth $6,236,000.

Shares of BATS:PDEC traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.49. 20,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.44. The firm has a market cap of $732.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.47.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

