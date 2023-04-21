Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Has $622,000 Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 487.0% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

IEFA traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.46. The stock had a trading volume of 10,771,348 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.78. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

