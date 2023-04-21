Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,650 shares during the quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $58,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $68,000. Blue Edge Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $222,000. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $296,000.

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.22. 736,610 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.08. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.98 and a 12-month high of $50.54.

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

