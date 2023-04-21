Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,062 Shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,062 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 91.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its position in United Community Banks by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 59,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in United Community Banks by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

United Community Banks Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of UCBI traded down $0.88 on Friday, reaching $26.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,262. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.96. United Community Banks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.13 and a twelve month high of $39.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.70 and a 200-day moving average of $33.38.

United Community Banks Increases Dividend

United Community Banks ( NASDAQ:UCBI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $241.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.78 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts predict that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UCBI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of United Community Banks from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stephens began coverage on shares of United Community Banks in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of United Community Banks from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of United Community Banks from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

United Community Banks Profile

(Get Rating)

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.