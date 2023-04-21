Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,962 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC cut its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 41.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,962 shares during the quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 39.1% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 430.1% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 36,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 29,616 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 68,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,043,000 after purchasing an additional 17,428 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 160,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,427,000 after purchasing an additional 48,566 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.03. 1,917,155 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,784,990. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $101.35 and a 12 month high of $108.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.77.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

