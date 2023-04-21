Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) Short Interest Down 8.0% in March

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,820,000 shares, a drop of 8.0% from the March 15th total of 4,150,000 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 765,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on INN. Robert W. Baird lowered Summit Hotel Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Summit Hotel Properties from $10.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.83.

Summit Hotel Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE INN remained flat at $6.57 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 650,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,376. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.61. Summit Hotel Properties has a 52 week low of $6.17 and a 52 week high of $10.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $702.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Summit Hotel Properties Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Summit Hotel Properties’s dividend payout ratio is -100.00%.

In other Summit Hotel Properties news, Director Hope S. Taitz acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.89 per share, for a total transaction of $34,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,608.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Hope S. Taitz acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.89 per share, with a total value of $34,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 64,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,608.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jonathan P. Stanner purchased 21,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.90 per share, for a total transaction of $150,903.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,217,705 shares in the company, valued at $8,402,164.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Summit Hotel Properties

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,777,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,148,000 after purchasing an additional 599,123 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,982,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,762,000 after acquiring an additional 42,653 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,734,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,626,000 after acquiring an additional 38,086 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,190,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,812,000 after acquiring an additional 78,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 5.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,171,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,596,000 after buying an additional 102,719 shares during the period. 96.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

