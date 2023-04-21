Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) PT Lowered to $27.00

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Capital One Financial reissued an overweight rating on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Guggenheim increased their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $34.82.

Sunnova Energy International Stock Up 14.7 %

Shares of NYSE:NOVA opened at $18.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. Sunnova Energy International has a twelve month low of $12.46 and a twelve month high of $31.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.09 and its 200-day moving average is $18.55.

Insider Activity

Sunnova Energy International ( NYSE:NOVA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.02. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 11.07% and a negative net margin of 27.53%. The company had revenue of $195.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.09 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kelsey Hultberg sold 2,400 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $33,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,235.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sunnova Energy International

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,530,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,192,000 after buying an additional 261,186 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,537,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,596,000 after buying an additional 114,448 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,318,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,794,000 after buying an additional 181,800 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 410.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,731,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,392,000 after buying an additional 3,000,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,379,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,867,000 after buying an additional 781,893 shares during the last quarter.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International, Inc operates as a residential energy service provider. It offers solar energy systems, electric vehicle chargers, and home solar protection. The company was founded by William Jackson Berger in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

