SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of SunPower from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays downgraded shares of SunPower from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of SunPower from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of SunPower in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of SunPower in a report on Thursday, February 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.26.

SPWR stock opened at $13.82 on Monday. SunPower has a 1-year low of $12.03 and a 1-year high of $28.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.15, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.88.

SunPower ( NASDAQ:SPWR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. SunPower had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $492.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.25 million. As a group, analysts expect that SunPower will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Peter Faricy bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.29 per share, with a total value of $99,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,358,416.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPWR. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SunPower by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 167,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in shares of SunPower by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 23,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SunPower in the third quarter valued at $157,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SunPower in the third quarter valued at $368,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunPower in the third quarter valued at $5,202,000. Institutional investors own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of solar panels and systems. The company provides fully integrated solar, storage, and home energy solutions. The company was founded by Thomas L. Dinwoodie, Robert Lorenzini and Richard M. Swanson in April 1985 and is headquartered in Richmond, CA.

